Dr. Todd Adelson, DO

Ophthalmology
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Todd Adelson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Adelson works at Adelson Eye and Laser Center in Northville, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adelson Eye and Laser Center
    Adelson Eye and Laser Center
42000 6 Mile Rd Ste 200, Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1330
  2. 2
    Adelson Eye and Laser Center
    Adelson Eye and Laser Center
30300 Hoover Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093
(586) 573-3937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neuro-Ophthalmological Disorders Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    Nov 04, 2016
    Great care. Great outcome!
    Lisa pierce in Northville, MI — Nov 04, 2016
    About Dr. Todd Adelson, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124088075
    Education & Certifications

    • Advanced Cataract and Refractive Surgery Michigan State University
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Botsford Hosp
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • Michigan State University High Honors
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Adelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adelson has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Adelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

