Overview

Dr. Todd Adelson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Adelson works at Adelson Eye and Laser Center in Northville, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.