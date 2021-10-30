Dr. Todd Abel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Abel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Abel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They completed their residency with Indiana University Med Center Homecare
Dr. Abel works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 360, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mental Health Centers & Clinics of Tn120 Hospital Dr, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Directions (865) 524-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abel is an excellent surgeon. He did my neck surgery and also my carpal tunnel surgery. He's not very talkative, a bit shy it seems, but my aunt had the same neck surgery that I had, from a different doctor, and she had to wear a neck collar for 6 weeks. I walked out the same day able to turn my neck. Some people may go to a surgeon expecting miracles, and when that doesn't happen, they give a low reviews, but I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Todd Abel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1518946615
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center Homecare
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abel works at
Dr. Abel has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Upper Back Pain and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Abel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abel.
