Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD
Overview
Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
CHPG - Arvada Sports and Family Medicine16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Directions (720) 898-1110Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician! Very caring and respectful of your time and questions. Good for adults and children in our family.
About Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003813999
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- Maine Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
