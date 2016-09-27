Overview

Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.