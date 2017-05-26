Overview

Dr. Tod McMillan, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. McMillan works at Center for Sight, PC in Powell, TN with other offices in Maryville, TN, Morristown, TN, Harriman, TN, Sevierville, TN, Knoxville, TN, Oak Ridge, TN and Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.