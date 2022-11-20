Overview

Dr. Tod Bushman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They completed their residency with Kern Hospital



Dr. Bushman works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Mount Juliet, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.