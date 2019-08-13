See All Neurologists in Sun City, AZ
Neurology
Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Detar Hospital Navarro and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Yaltho works at Arizona Neurological Institute in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ataxia, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arizona Neurological Institute
    10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351
    Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates
    16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479
    Regency Dermatology Institute, Phoenix, AZ
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Citizens Medical Center
  • Detar Hospital Navarro
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ataxia
Essential Tremor
Myoclonus
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adult-Onset Chorea Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Benign Hereditary Chorea Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug-Induced Chorea Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sydenham Chorea Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 13, 2019
    Wonderful doctor but the snottiest staff I have ever encountered; Their mission in life seems to be to keep you from ever seeing or getting a message to your doctor. Getting an appointment or any kind of response is like trying to get an audience with the pope.
    — Aug 13, 2019
    About Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD

    Neurology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1033399837
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor Coll Med
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Ross University
    UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yaltho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yaltho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yaltho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yaltho has seen patients for Ataxia, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yaltho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Yaltho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yaltho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yaltho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yaltho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

