Overview

Dr. Toby Maurer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Maurer works at San Mateo Medical Center EMR in San Mateo, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Warts and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.