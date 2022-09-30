Dr. Toby Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Maurer, MD
Overview
Dr. Toby Maurer, MD is a Dermatologist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with San Mateo Medical Center.
Dr. Maurer works at
Locations
San Mateo Medical Center222 W 39th Ave, San Mateo, CA 94403 Directions (415) 206-8680Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Ucsf1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 206-8680
Hospital Affiliations
- San Mateo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mauer is a terrific physician, bright, inquisitive, a good listener, and a kind and generous human being. I would recommend Dr. Mauer to anyone seeking the advice of a wonderfully trained and caring dermatologist.
About Dr. Toby Maurer, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871668509
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer works at
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Ringworm, Warts and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maurer speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.