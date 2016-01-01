Dr. Toby Levenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Levenson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toby Levenson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Levenson works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Northern California4050 MOORPARK AVE, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-2700
Stephen Astor MD Inc285 South Dr Ste 1, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 210-9292
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Toby Levenson, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levenson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levenson has seen patients for Asthma and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levenson speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.