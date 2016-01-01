Overview

Dr. Toby Levenson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Levenson works at Allergy Asthma Associates/N Ca in San Jose, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.