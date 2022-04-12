Overview

Dr. Toby Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Katz works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Monterey, CA with other offices in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.