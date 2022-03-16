Dr. Toby Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toby Handler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Toby Handler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had been a patient of Dr. Handler for many years when I lived in Nassau county. She is the best, second to none. Not only an excellent doctor, but a woman of valor and great compassion.
About Dr. Toby Handler, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1891758710
Education & Certifications
- NYU Med Center
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Handler speaks Hebrew.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.