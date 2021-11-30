Overview

Dr. Toby Broussard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Broussard works at Tupper Orthopedics, PLLC in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.