Dr. Toby Broussard, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (48)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Toby Broussard, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Broussard works at Tupper Orthopedics, PLLC in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Transforming Lives Pllc
    1800 Renaissance Blvd Ste 200, Edmond, OK 73013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Adjustable Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Sleeve Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stomach Surgery Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2021
    Melissa W. — Nov 30, 2021
    About Dr. Toby Broussard, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770587636
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toby Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broussard works at Tupper Orthopedics, PLLC in Edmond, OK. View the full address on Dr. Broussard’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

