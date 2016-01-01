Overview

Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Moeller-Bertram works at Desert Clinic Pain Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Indio, CA, Palm Springs, CA, San Jacinto, CA, Victorville, CA and Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.