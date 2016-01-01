Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moeller-Bertram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Hamburg and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Moeller-Bertram works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Clinic Pain Institute36101 Bob Hope Dr Ste B2, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 321-1315
-
2
Desert Clinic Pain Institute - Indio81812 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201 Directions (760) 347-7676
-
3
Desert Clinic Pain Institute1117 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 318-0505
-
4
Desert Clinic Pain Institute1133 N Palm Canyon Dr Ste A, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8005
-
5
Summit Institute - San Jacinto1695 S San Jacinto Ave Ste A, San Jacinto, CA 92583 Directions (951) 330-3100
-
6
Summit Institute - Victorville12830 Hesperia Rd Ste D, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 684-8999
-
7
Summit Institute - Hemet422 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 330-3110
-
8
Summit Institute1080 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (951) 330-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moeller-Bertram?
About Dr. Tobias Moeller-Bertram, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, German
- 1134169741
Education & Certifications
- Ucsf Med Center
- UCSD Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine
- University of Hamburg
- Ev. Gymnasium Werther
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moeller-Bertram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moeller-Bertram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moeller-Bertram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moeller-Bertram works at
Dr. Moeller-Bertram has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moeller-Bertram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moeller-Bertram speaks German.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Moeller-Bertram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moeller-Bertram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moeller-Bertram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moeller-Bertram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.