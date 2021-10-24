Overview

Dr. Tobias Gopon, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Gopon works at St. Luke's Sports Medicine in Meridian, ID with other offices in Boise, ID and Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.