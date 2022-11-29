See All General Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Tobias Carling, MD

General Surgery
5 (46)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tobias Carling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Med Faculty U Uppsala, Uppsala|Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Carling works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute
    5959 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 815-7942
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroidectomy

Treatment frequency



Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Such a great surgical experience from start to finish. An expert in adrenal tumors, Dr. Carling has brought so much relief to my life and to many others. The MBSA was quick and recovery has been very smooth.
    Christine Latham — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tobias Carling, MD
    About Dr. Tobias Carling, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164604005
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow in Endocrine Surgery, Department of Surgery, Yale-New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Resident &amp; Chief Resident, Department of Surgery, Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Research Internship/Residency, Department of Surgery, Uppsala University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Faculty U Uppsala, Uppsala|Uppsala University in Uppsala, Sweden
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tobias Carling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carling works at Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Carling’s profile.

    Dr. Carling has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Carling. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

