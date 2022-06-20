Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM
Overview
Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.
Locations
Atlanta Family Foot Care5835 Campbellton Rd SW Ste 104, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions
Georgia Podiatry Inc1025 E Freeway Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 929-3338
Georgia Podiatry3949 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 102, Norcross, GA 30092 Directions
West Cobb Foot and Ankle Center5150 Stilesboro Rd NW Ste 620, Kennesaw, GA 30152 Directions (678) 383-1138
ATLANTA Stone Hogan Road2950 Stone Hogan Connector Rd SW Bldg A, Atlanta, GA 30331 Directions (404) 349-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Todd and the entire staff was amazing with my 10 year old son. Dr. Todd was able to quickly find the problem and explained everything in great detail. He gave so many tips on preventative measures. All of the staff is incredibly nice, helpful and professional. My son has always dreaded any medical appointments but always looked forward to Dr. Todd and his staff. I plan to try out their spa services in the future and will always recommend Dr. Todd’s office be your first choice!!
About Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Audie Murphy VA MC-U Tex HSC
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Georgia Institue of Technology
- Foot Surgery
