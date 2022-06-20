Overview

Dr. Tobi Todd, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South.



Dr. Todd works at Atlanta Family Foot Care in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA, Norcross, GA and Kennesaw, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Heel Spur and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.