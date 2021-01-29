Dr. Tobi Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobi Richman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tobi Richman, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
-
1
Brrh Womens Center690 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 500-3376
-
2
Royal Palm Dermatology1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 417-5004
-
3
ClearlyDerm7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 353-3376Friday9:30am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first meeting with DrRichman went Very well. She is professional, caring and knowledgeable. I felt safe in he very welcoming office. Lovely staff.
About Dr. Tobi Richman, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1437274479
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami S
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods.