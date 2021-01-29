See All Dermatologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Tobi Richman, MD

Dermatology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Tobi Richman, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Richman works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brrh Womens Center
    690 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 500-3376
  2. 2
    Royal Palm Dermatology
    1599 NW 9th Ave Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 417-5004
  3. 3
    ClearlyDerm
    7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 30, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 353-3376
    Friday
    9:30am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tobi Richman, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437274479
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami S
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tobi Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richman works at Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute General & Breast Surgery| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Richman’s profile.

    Dr. Richman has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

