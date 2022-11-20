Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwizu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.
Texas Oncology-Rowlett9100 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 412-2577Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Allen1105 Central Expy N Ste 320, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (469) 467-4392Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Always up to date on all medical procedures I have had anywhere
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwizu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwizu.
