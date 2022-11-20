Overview

Dr. Tobenna Nwizu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Nwizu works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists - Northeast in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.