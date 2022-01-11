Overview

Dr. Tobe Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Rubin works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.