Dr. Tobe Rubin, MD
Overview
Dr. Tobe Rubin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Ophthalmology Consultants5800 Colonial Dr # 100-103, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 977-8770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Toby Rubin; after years of, of only going to Ophthalmology Specialist's, I finally Met Dr. Rubin THE BEST a few years ago. She performed my cataract surgery, WOW! Dr. Rubin is THEE BEST!
About Dr. Tobe Rubin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629052287
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
