Dr. Toan Vu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AFFILIATED MEDICAL SCHOOL OF HANOI and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Vu works at Neurology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.