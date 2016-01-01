See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Milpitas, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Toan Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Toan Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tran works at Toan Q Tran MD in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Toan Q Tran MD
    1776 N Milpitas Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 956-9096

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Wellness Examination
Limb Swelling
Sinus Tachycardia
Wellness Examination
Limb Swelling

Sinus Tachycardia
Wellness Examination
Limb Swelling
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anemia
Anxiety
Back Pain
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Toan Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588683031
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Toan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

