Overview

Dr. Tjerk Bury, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from REGIONAL UNIVERSITY OF UTRECHT / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bury works at BURY TJERK MD OFFICE in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.