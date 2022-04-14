Dr. Tj Nugent, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tj Nugent, DDS
Dr. Tj Nugent, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Duncan, OK.
Dr. Nugent works at
My Dentist2410 N Highway 81, Duncan, OK 73533 Directions (580) 205-6897Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This crew of My Dentist are the best. Very kind, helpful and give quality care.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1215166616
Dr. Nugent has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nugent accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nugent using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.