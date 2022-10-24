Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tallarita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Eau Claire, WI. They graduated from University of Catania and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire.
Dr. Tallarita works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Eau Claire1221 Whipple St, Eau Claire, WI 54703 Directions (715) 350-8205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tallarita?
So glad he is my FMD doctor he is so good I wish he could Be my family doctor
About Dr. Tiziano Tallarita, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1710240643
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, University of Arizona, University of Maryland, University of Catania
- University of Catania
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System In Eau Claire
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallarita has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallarita accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallarita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallarita works at
Dr. Tallarita has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallarita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tallarita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tallarita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.