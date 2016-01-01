Overview

Dr. Tiyashi Choudhury, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Choudhury works at Northwest Community Health Ctr in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX and Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.