Dr. Tiva Hanjan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanjan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiva Hanjan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tiva Hanjan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Hanjan works at
Locations
-
1
Community Orthopedic Medical Group Mission Viejo26401 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 101, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 348-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanjan?
Dr. Hanjan is the best. Patient, knowledgeable, attentive. I felt like I had a class in a Medical school. He truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Tiva Hanjan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1689729253
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanjan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanjan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanjan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanjan works at
Dr. Hanjan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanjan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanjan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanjan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanjan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanjan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.