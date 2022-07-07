Dr. Titus Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Titus Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Titus Duncan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Atlanta Med Center
Atlanta Aesthetic Surgery Center Inc4200 Northside Pkwy NW Bldg 8, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 881-8020
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Southern Regional Medical Center
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Duncan and his staff are at the top of the charts. They are extremely supportive and caring for their patients. I absolutely trust them with this journey in my life at this point. Dr Duncan actually came in to give me pointers. I am extremely grateful!
- General Surgery
- English
- 1366480402
- Atlanta Med Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
310 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
