Dr. Titilola Sode, MD

Dermatology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Titilola Sode, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Propath

Dr. Sode works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 810, Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 373-3376
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
    Saturday
    Sunday

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 06, 2022
    I had the pleasure of seeing Dr. Sode due to a newly diagnosed condition. Dr. Sode and her team were amazing!! She was very personable, knowledgeable and put me totally at ease. I would highly recommend her!
    B. Bailey — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Titilola Sode, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1003203381
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Propath
    • University of Texas Southwestern
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Titilola Sode, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sode has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sode works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sode’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sode. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sode.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

