Overview

Dr. Titilayo Adegboyega, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Adegboyega works at Greenpoint Medical Services in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.