Overview

Dr. Titania Miranda, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Miranda works at Kaiser Permanente Panola Medical Center in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and College Park, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.