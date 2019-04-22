Overview

Dr. Tissa Hata, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Hata works at UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO HEALTH SYSTEM in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.