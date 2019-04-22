Dr. Tissa Hata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tissa Hata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tissa Hata, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Hata works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of California San Diego Health System8899 University Center Ln Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 657-8322
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hata?
professional and concerned
About Dr. Tissa Hata, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558313916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hata works at
Dr. Hata has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hata. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.