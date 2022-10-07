Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tisha Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Tisha Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
Kidney Care Center LLC442 N IL ROUTE 31, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (224) 238-3211
- 2 27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 11, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (224) 238-3211
Home Dialysis Services Fox Valley L L C1670 Capital St Ste 900, Elgin, IL 60124 Directions (224) 238-3211
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am impressed with Dr Tan thoughtfulness and care I am receiving.
About Dr. Tisha Tan, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Tagalog
- 1881959872
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
