Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Panorama City, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Del Junco works at TMS & Brain Health in Panorama City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    TMS & Brain Health
    14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 200, Panorama City, CA 91402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 997-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendicitis
Breast Cancer

Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2019
    Despite my desire to retain my uterus the only treatment option I was given by multiple doctors was hysterectomy to treat a large fibroid tumor. I took a leap of faith and traveled from south Florida to Los Angeles to have surgery with Dr. del Junco. I 100% made the best decision. I was extremely nervous and scared but Dr. del Junco is both an amazing surgeon and caring person. After years of pain and agony Dr. del Junco gave me my life back. My surgery was June 3 and now 6 months later I am new, happier person.
    Katherine — Dec 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD
    About Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306811625
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Queen Of Angeles Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tirso Del Junco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Junco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Junco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Del Junco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Junco works at TMS & Brain Health in Panorama City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Del Junco’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Junco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Junco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Junco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Junco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

