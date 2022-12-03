Overview

Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Asfaw works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.