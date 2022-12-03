Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asfaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I look forward to seeing Dr. Asfaw again in 3 wks. I learned a lot at our visit due to her in-depth questions and the time given by her staff in addition to her. I feel hopeful after seeing her that I have options and someone to listen and help me make the right decisions for me.
About Dr. Tirsit Asfaw, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881891661
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York University Medical Center
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
