Dr. Tirrell Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Tirrell Johnson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
-
2
Orlando Health Ambulatory Care Center22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 648-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson and his staff were attentive and caring. Dr Johnson explained my situation thoroughly and took his time answering all my questions. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Tirrell Johnson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1518042415
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Tonsil Cancer and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
