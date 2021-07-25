See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD

Occupational & Environmental Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD is an Occupational & Environmental Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Occupational & Environmental Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.

Dr. Sultan works at Environmental Health & Allergy Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Environmental Health & Allergy Center
    763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 921-5600
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chemical Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2021
    Dr. Sultan is a very knowledgeable doctor of all the damage that chemicals can do to a person. With years of treatments I am able to live my life again although I will never be completely healed and will always have to be careful of where I go and what I do he saved my life and helped me to make it through the worst years of my illness after being exposed to chemicals. I would highly recommend Dr. Sultan to anyone that is having problems with their health that regular doctors can’t diagnosis.
    Elizabeth Ordway — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD

    • Occupational & Environmental Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hosp-Med Ctr, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sultan works at Environmental Health & Allergy Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Sultan’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

