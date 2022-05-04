Dr. Pouw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiong Pouw, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiong Pouw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Multicare Capital Medical Center and Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Dr. Pouw works at
Locations
Dynacare Black Hills-dr Pouw403 Black Hills Ln SW Ste F, Olympia, WA 98502 Directions (360) 754-1676
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- Providence St. Peter Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pouw is very pleasant, intelligent, and thorough. He takes time for questions and explains things very well. I’ve have been going to Dr Pouw for years, and have no complaints.
About Dr. Tiong Pouw, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1164534244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pouw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pouw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pouw works at
Dr. Pouw speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pouw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pouw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pouw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pouw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.