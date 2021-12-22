Dr. Yeoh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiong Yeoh, MD
Overview
Dr. Tiong Yeoh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Multicare Capital Medical Center, St. Anne Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital, St. Clare Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Yeoh works at
Locations
-
1
Cherry Hill Clinic550 17th Ave Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 215-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
- St. Anne Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeoh?
Put me at ease immediately. Thorough and clearly a depth of knowledge and experience. Empathetic and a great sense of humor. I am very pleased and confident.
About Dr. Tiong Yeoh, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1023123023
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeoh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeoh works at
Dr. Yeoh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yeoh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yeoh speaks Cantonese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.