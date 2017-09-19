Dr. Tinuola Ademola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ademola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Tinuola Ademola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation370 Distel Cir, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 254-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. Supportive, proactive, and thorough... she's awesome. I don't know what that one star dingle was talking about, but I assume he just doesn't understand how ratings work because she is an excellent physician who cares about her patients and works with them to find solutions to the health situations. She will also call you on it if you didn't follow through on your end of the action plan. I could not be happier to have her as my doctor.
About Dr. Tinuola Ademola, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1437472974
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ademola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ademola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ademola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ademola works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ademola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ademola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ademola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.