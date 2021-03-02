See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Dr. Olusegun works at Tinuade Olusegun in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tinuade Olusegun
    140 S Beach St Ste 402, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 657-6800
    4645 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 404, Port Orange, FL 32129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 657-6800

Acid Reflux
Adrenal Stress
Anxiety
Acid Reflux
Adrenal Stress
Anxiety

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Stress Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Night Sweats Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Mar 02, 2021
    Last consultation was a zoom consultation and went very well. Dr. Olusigan came on time and was as helpful on line as she is in person. She considers the whole person and helped me find ways to deal with chronic pain and hormone imbalances. I recommend Dr. O
    Nayra — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Nigerian and Yoruba
    • 1760649917
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tinuade Olusegun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olusegun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olusegun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olusegun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Olusegun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olusegun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olusegun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olusegun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

