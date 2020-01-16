Overview

Dr. Tintu Chiramel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chiramel works at Long Island Ortho Sgy/Sprts Med in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Bay Shore, NY and Centereach, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.