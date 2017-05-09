Dr. Tinna King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tinna King, MD
Overview
Dr. Tinna King, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 371, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 994-9338
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.King has been my rock for my health care for 20 years. I of course trust her with my life and when i hear of others having Medical problems I wish all could have my experience. Very confident that she knows the answer and if she waivers always quick to send to specialist for a consult. Secure in knowing that she is concerned for your holistic well being. Always accessible not unusual for her to call you one on one.
About Dr. Tinna King, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1932201092
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
