Overview

Dr. Tinh Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at Carson Office in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.