Dr. Tinh Le, DO

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Tinh Le, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.

Dr. Le works at Irving Medical & Walk-In Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Irving Medical & Walk-In Clinic
    1451 W Airport Fwy Ste 1, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 924-0600
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tinea Versicolor
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Tinh Le, DO

    Internal Medicine
    15 years of experience
    English, Vietnamese
    1780875260
    Education & Certifications

    Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Oakwood Southshore Medical Center
    KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
