Overview

Dr. Tinh Le, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Le works at Irving Medical & Walk-In Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.