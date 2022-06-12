See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hinsdale, IL
Internal Medicine
Dr. Tingting Zhou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from JINING SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Zhou works at Mahveen Ethezaz in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Tinley Park, IL and Glen Ellyn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mahveen Ethezaz
    40 S Clay St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 789-8890
    Duly Health and Care
    17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 (708) 226-7000
    430 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137 (630) 790-1792

  Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Jun 12, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Zhou for two years. She is professional, kind and warm-hearted. Several months ago, I was concerned by an unknown/skin problem. She suggested me using one inexpensive product. My problem started to get much better within several days! This time, my Covid-19 test was positive and she had a video consultation with me. Her diagnosis and suggestions were in-time, helpful and professional! She even sent me follow-up messages to check my status. I truly appreciate Dr. Zhou's expertise and kind assistance!
    Lydia — Jun 12, 2022
    Internal Medicine
    English
    1336527654
    JINING SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Tingting Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

