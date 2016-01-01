See All Dermatologists in Shawnee, KS
Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is a dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. Dr. Wang-Weinman completed a residency at University of Kansas Medical Center. She currently practices at The University of Kansas Health System and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wang-Weinman is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    KU MedWest
    7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  2. 2
    Pediatric Cardiology
    3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1300
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Medical Pavilion
    2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  4. 4
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227
  5. 5
    Quivira Medical Pavilion
    12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 588-1227

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mastocytosis Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Mandarin
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1801107842
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Kansas Medical Center
Medical Education
  • BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Undergraduate School
  • Beijing Medical University
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Of Kansas Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang-Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang-Weinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wang-Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang-Weinman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang-Weinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang-Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang-Weinman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang-Weinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang-Weinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

