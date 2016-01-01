Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang-Weinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ting Wang-Weinman, MD is a dermatologist in Shawnee, KS. Dr. Wang-Weinman completed a residency at University of Kansas Medical Center. She currently practices at The University of Kansas Health System and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wang-Weinman is board certified in Dermatology.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Pediatric Cardiology3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1300Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
The University of Kansas Cancer Center4000 Cambridge St # 1045, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Quivira Medical Pavilion12000 W 110th St Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 588-1227
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- English, Mandarin
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- BEIJING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Beijing Medical University
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Dr. Wang-Weinman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang-Weinman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang-Weinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang-Weinman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang-Weinman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang-Weinman speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang-Weinman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang-Weinman.
