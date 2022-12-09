See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in East Greenwich, RI
Dr. Tineke Chan, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Tineke Chan, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They completed their residency with Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division

Dr. Chan works at Coastal Medical in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Coastal Medical
    1351 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 398-7347
    Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus Associates Inc.
    2 Dudley St Ste 505, Providence, RI 02905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 444-7008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Visual Field Defects
Esotropia
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cataract Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Did a great visit with my husband and son and called me to go over the results.
    — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Tineke Chan, MD

    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1689840068
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bronx - Lebanon Hospital Center at Concourse Division
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tineke Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Visual Field Defects and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

