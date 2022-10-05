Dr. Tina Varghese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varghese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Varghese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Varghese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Varghese works at
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Heart Institute275 Collier Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varghese?
Dr. Varghese saw my elderly father and was kind, patient, and extremely knowledgeable. We have seen several specialist… trying to get some answers to his complex case. She cared and made some great recommendations and referrals. Highly Recommend!!
About Dr. Tina Varghese, MD
- Cardiology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1780002725
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varghese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varghese accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varghese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varghese works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varghese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varghese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varghese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varghese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.