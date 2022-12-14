Dr. Tina Turner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Turner, MD
Overview
Dr. Tina Turner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Locations
1
Henry Ford Ophthalmology - Grosse Pointe15401 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 Directions (313) 824-4800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tina Turner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1649330051
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
Dr. Turner works at
