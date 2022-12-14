Overview

Dr. Tina Turner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They completed their residency with University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs



Dr. Turner works at Henry Ford Ophthalmology - Grosse Pointe in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.