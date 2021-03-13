Dr. Tina Slottow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slottow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Slottow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Slottow, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr Fl 7 Rm 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slottow fit me into her schedule for an unanticipated heart-related problem, prior to my upcoming heart surgery. (My own INOVA cardiologist was out-of-town). She is first and foremost, smart, as well as personable and a clear, concise communicator. She went out of her way to to get me the needed test via a swift and creative solution. She understands the value of team work. #impressed.and.appreciative
About Dr. Tina Slottow, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912174905
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown/Washington Hospital Center
- Beth Israel Deaconnesss Med Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
