Dr. Tina Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
1
Kansas City Physician Partners, Inc - The Center for Allergy & Immunology4440 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0930Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Northern Virginia Arthritis and Rheumatology101 S Whiting St Ste 105, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 751-8804
3
Kansas City Physician Partners Inc8350 N Saint Clair Ave Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 531-1918
4
The GW Medical Falculty Associates2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-3000MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
5
Hospitalist-Internal Medicine1635 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (999) 999-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is very personable. She listened to my problem and ask questions about my problem which helped her make a decision as to what she thought my issue(s) were. I didn't feel rushed or as if she wasn't hearing me. Results of my visit is w/o testing and simply by talking me thru my issue(s) she made a decision about my problem which ended in great results for me. If needed I would go back to her.
About Dr. Tina Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972766368
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- George Washington Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
